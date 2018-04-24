Panathinaikos kicked out European football for 3 seasons!

Former Greek champions Panathinaikos have been excluded from European competition for three seasons after failing to meet financial requirements, European football governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

“The Adjudicatory Chamber confirmed that Panathinaikos FC is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next three seasons,” UEFA said in a statement.

“The Adjudicatory Chamber also ordered that the amount of 100,000 euros (87,557 pounds)as part of the total fine of 200,000 euros is no longer suspended and is due immediately.”