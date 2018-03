Panathinaikos BC picked up a crucial victory on the road in the Euroleague championship defeating Unicaja Malaga in Spain 90-79. KC Rivers (24 pts), James Gist (16 pts) and Nick Calathes (12 pts) were the Greens’ leading scorers. The win puts the Greek champions in contention to hang on to the top 8 and play in the playoffs for the Final 4.