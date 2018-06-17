Panathinaikos is the new Champion: Panathinaikos – Olympiakos 84 – 70 (FINAL)

They dedicated it to the late club owner Pavlos Giannakopoulos

Panathinaikos is the new Greek basketball Champion after defeating Olympiakos on the last game of the final series 84-70.

This was the 18th time in history that the two teams met at the final stage of the championship and the 13th time in a row!

It was also the 13th time the championship was decided on the 5th game of the series since 1993, when the “best of five” format was established in Greece.

This victory for Panathinaikos was really importance for the teams as just days ago the “father-figure” of the club, Pavlos Giannakopoulos, had died.