Panathinaikos sign Insua on 3-year deal

Panathinaikos have signed left back Emanuel Insua from Italian club Udinese on a 3-year contract, according to reporter Tasos Nikologiannis from sports radio station Sport FM. The Greek club acquired 60% of the 26-year-old’s rights while the Italian team retains the remaining 40%. Insua, who is from Argentina but has an Italian passport, will receive an annual fee of 220,000 euros. The player, who took part in the preseason camp of Udinese, will most likely arrive today.