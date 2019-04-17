Panathinaikos slapped with 5-point deduction over interruption of derby with Olympiakos

The Appeals Committee of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) penalised Panathinaikos with a 5-point deduction and awarded the 3 points of the derby between Panathinaikos-Olympiakos to the latter.

The committee overturned an initial decision by the league’s disciplinary body which had ruled that the match, which was interrupted on the 70-minute mark when fans invaded the pitch, should be resumed from that minute (Olympiakos were leading 1-0) at a later date.

The Greens received an accumulative penalty of -5 points, plunging them 5 points away from the threshold of the play-outs for relegation. Olympiakos now move to 69 points, 5 points behind leaders PAOK who stand at 74.

Panathinaikos will also have to pay a fine of 99,500 euros.