Panathinaikos to be kicked out of European football if management fails to pay arrears

UEFA, the football organisation for Europe, has punished Greek club Panathinaikos with a year’s disqualification from all competitions in Europe until the team’s management pays off its pending financial obligations. The punishment will be suspended until March 1, giving the team’s President Giannis Alafouzos 3 months to settle his outstanding debts, before the greens are kicked out of competitions under the auspices of UEFA. If the management of PAO proves it has settled its financial arrears by the March 1 deadline during an inspection, the club will be allowed to continue participating in the UEFA competitions.