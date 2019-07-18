PAO defeat Feyenoord (3-0) in Holland (video)

It might have been a pre-season friendly match, but it is not every day that a Greek football team can boast scoring three goals away from home against a Dutch powerhouse.

Panathinaikos football club, who struggled last season in the Greek league and has been plagued by financial problems for some years now, showed signs of getting back on track after defeating Feyenoord Rotterdam in Holland 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Greens opened their account in the 4th minute through Italian striker Macheda, while Bouzoukas (22’) and Vergos (72’) scored the two other goals.

Manager Giorgos Donis, who managed to put together a respectable team based on youth players and some experienced campaigners hopes the club’s ownership can boost his efforts with some necessary signings in the pre-season.