PAOK and Greek Sports Minister furious over disparaging remarks by Dutch commentator

PAOK Thessaloniki is demanding Europe’s governing football body, UEFA, take immediate action after its people claimed a Dutch commentator made racist remarks against Greek fans in the stadium during the second leg match against Ajax in Amsterdam, which saw the Dutch side barely scrape through after being awarded two penalties on Tuesday night’s match.

After the 3-2 defeat in Amsterdam, the Greeks are furious about the performance of referee Craig Pawson and Ziggo commentator Sierd de Vos.

At one point during the match, the Dutch journalist made jokes about the shirtless Greek fans linking their semi-naked appearance with the harsh financial situation in the country. “The Greek economy is in such a bad state that some have no clothes to wear”, he commented.

“The unacceptable comments of this journalist from Ziggo, Ajax’s main sponsor, directed against PAOK fans and Greek citizens are a dangerous phenomenon and have no place in football or anywhere else,” PAOK said in a statement.

The issue reached the Greek Deputy Minister of Sports Lefteris Avgenakis, who expressed his annoyance over the disparaging remarks against the country’s economy and Greek citizens calling on UEFA to act accordingly and ask for a retraction of the comments.