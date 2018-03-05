PAOK Thessaloniki penalised with a 3-point deduction in Greek football league!

PAOK Thessaloniki has been penalised with a 3-point deduction related to the incident of the injury of Olympaikos’s coach Oscar Garcia two week ago before the match between the Reds and PAOK even started. The single-member First Instance Disciplinary body also ruled on Monday that PAOK will have to play two home games without fans, while the match against Olympiakos was lost (3-0) on paper. The ruling means PAOK go to 49 points on the table (5 behind current leaders AEK Athens), making the Athenian team a clear favourite to win the Super League title.