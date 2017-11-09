Greek centre-back Socratis Papastathopoulos is expected to be in the starting line-up of the national team for tonight’s crucial away 1st-leg knock out qualifier for the 2018 Russian World Cup finals against Croatia. The 29-year-old star Borussia Dortmund defender had picked up an injury in the German derby last week against Bayer Munich and although has not fully recovered will take a spot beside fellow Bundesliga player Kyriakos Papadopoulos in the centre of the Greek defence. Team manager decided to leave captain Vasilis Torosidis, who suffers from a serious muscle strain, off the bench in order have him ready for the 2nd leg. Coach Michael Skibbe is expected to stick to his favourite 4-2-3-1 formation with Marseille striker Kostas Mitroglou up front. The match starts at 9.45 pm at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, the second taking place in Greece on Sunday.
Papastathopoulos ready for World Cup match against Croatia tonight
