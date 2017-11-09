Papastathopoulos ready for World Cup match against Croatia tonight

Greek centre-back Socratis Papastathopoulos is expected to be in the starting line-up of the national team for tonight’s crucial away 1st-leg knock out qualifier for the 2018 Russian World Cup finals against Croatia. The 29-year-old star Borussia Dortmund defender had picked up an injury in the German derby last week against Bayer Munich and although has not fully recovered will take a spot beside fellow Bundesliga player Kyriakos Papadopoulos in the centre of the Greek defence. Team manager decided to leave captain Vasilis Torosidis, who suffers from a serious muscle strain, off the bench in order have him ready for the 2nd leg. Coach Michael Skibbe is expected to stick to his favourite 4-2-3-1 formation with Marseille striker Kostas Mitroglou up front. The match starts at 9.45 pm at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, the second taking place in Greece on Sunday.