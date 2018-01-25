Parents of Greek model charged with drug trafficking visit her in Hong Kong prison

For the past three months Irene Melissaropoulou, the 19-year-old Greek model that was caught for possession of drugs at Hong Kong airport remains in prison.

Recently her parents traveled to Hong Kong and were able to visit and chat with her, discovering she was in a dire psychological state.

Sakis Kechagioglou, the family lawyer, speaking on Alpha radio, revealed that the communication between the parents and Irene was extremely difficult because of her poor psychological condition and they were only able to have a meaningful talk the second day.

“Her parents have been in Hong Kong for four days and they see Irene for a half hour. A further hearing will be held on February 14, and her parents and Irene met and worked with the local lawyer I proposed and chose”, he Mr. Kechagioglou said.

“She always declares her innocence, namely that she was not aware of the amount she had brought in her backpack. I am very cautious about what to believe, and that is because every defendant has the right to lie”, he added.

The Greek lawyer went on to say that if she is ultimately proven guilty on the quantity and the purity of the drugs she was carrying, she would serve 23-26 years in prison.

“If she pleads guilty, however, the sentence falls to 16 years and could even drop to 11 on good behaviour!”, he said