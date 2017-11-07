Paris eatery welcomes its naked customers (photos)

You walk into a restaurant, take your seat at the table you have reserved and the waitress comes along and asks you: “Would you like that with or without dressing”. And she would not be referring to your salad, but rather to your attire, or lack thereof. You have just entered the O’Naturel eatery in Paris, where clothes are redundant.

Patrons enter the restaurant’s cloak room and shimmy down to their birthday suits before entering the restaurant. To shoo away potential voyeurs, all of the windows are covered with a white curtain. But everyone in the restaurant can see everyone else. There are no private tables.

The food is standard French fare—foie gras, fish, and more—and the intimate establishment only seats 40. Waiters and cooks keep their clothes on for hygienic reasons and, presumably, the real danger of grease burns. The establishment comes on the heels of a similar restaurant in London called Bunyadi, which opened last year, while another in Berlin had also opened its doors.

source: fortune.com