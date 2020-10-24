Paris recalls ambassador to Ankara – Macron: Erdogan’s policy is dangerous

The French-Turkish relations are deteriorating fast, with Paris recalling its ambassador to Ankara.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan‘s policy was described as dangerous by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, after the inflammatory statements of the Turkish president that the resident of Elize needs a psychiatrist.

The French presidency has denounced, in particular, the “unacceptable” statements of the Turkish President, who questioned the “mental health” of his Emanuel Macron, due to his treatment of Muslims.

“President Erdogan’s statements are unacceptable. Provocation and rudeness are not the right method. We demand that Erdogan change the course of his policy, because it is dangerous in every way. We do not engage in useless war of words and we do not accept insults”, the French presidency stated, announcing that Paris was recalling the French ambassador to Ankara for consultations.

“France also notes the absence of messages of condolence and messages of support from the President of Turkey after the assassination of Samuel Paty,” the teacher who was beheaded a week ago in an Islamist attack near his school on the outskirts of Paris.

The Elysee also notes the “very offensive statements made by Recep Tayyip Erdogan in recent days, especially the call for a boycott of French products”.

Two weeks ago, the Turkish president denounced as provocative the French president’s statements about the need to “restructure Islam” in France.

“Since launching its offensive in Syria, France has not stopped denouncing President Erdogan’s behavior. The last few weeks have shown that we were right”, he said.

The French presidency today reiterated its call for “Turkey to end its dangerous adventures in the Mediterranean and the wider region” and denounced Ankara’s “irresponsible behavior” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Claims have been made. Erdogan has two months to respond. Measures should be taken at the end of the year”, the Elysee also said regarding the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Macron needs treatment on a mental level”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had launched a new attack on his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, arguing that he needs psychotherapy for his attitude towards Muslims and Islam.

“What is the problem of this person called Macron with Muslims and Islam? Macron needs treatment on a mental level”, the Turkish President said in a speech at a party rally.

“What else can be said to a head of state who does not understand the freedom of religion and who behaves in this way to the millions of people living in his country?” he added.

A few days ago, Mr. Macron pledged to fight Islamic extremism, provoking a strong reaction from Erdogan.

Turkey and France are members of NATO, but disagree on issues such as the crises in Syria and Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.