Parliamentary speaker Xhaferi opens the session in Albanian, VMRO-DPMNE objects

We haven’t seen anything yet…

Parliamentary speaker, Talat Xhaferi has opened today’s session in parliament in the Albanian language, as the law on languages stipulates.

However, the largest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE has objected to this and has left the proceedings.

“This is a violation of Constitution. This is being done ahead of the elections for some extra votes”, says Nikola Micevski, VMRO-DPMNE’s parliamentary group coordinator.

However, parliamentary speaker Xhaferi has dismissed the opposition’s claim.

“The law is in power and it’s being applied. This is not a case of breach of the regulation”, Xhaferi said.

