Passenger drone that can fly at 80mph is exhibited in China

“The technology of autonomous flight eliminates the possibility of failure or malfunction caused by man-made errors”

A drone big enough to carry human passengers was exhibited in China this week, and manufacturer EHang hopes that the machine could soon work like a flying taxi.

The EHang 216 has a top speed of 80mph and is autonomous, receiving signals via a 4G or 5G phone network from a command and control centre.

It can carry a payload of up to 220kg and has a range of up to 20 miles.

The aircraft is fully electric-powered and can be charged off the mains in one hour, EHang says.

It requires no runway to take off.

EHang said: “The technology of autonomous flight eliminates the possibility of failure or malfunction caused by man-made errors”.

“Without any concern about controlling or operating the aircraft, the passengers can just sit and enjoy the journey”.

