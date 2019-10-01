Pavlopoulos from Karytaina: My duty is to protect the independence of Justice – Dimitrakopoulos’ work inspires us

“Nikolaos Dimitrakopoulos pointed out one of the most important problems of the Justice system, which is still not fully addressed and still creates problems to its functioning. This is the problem of too much slowness in the administration of justice”, said the Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, in Karytaina, as part of a commemoration event for the great legislator Nikolaos Dimitrakopoulos.
The President of the Republic said to the citizens who had gathered that they should be proud “of the noble child of Karytaina”. In his speech he sent messages about the legal protection of workers and the independence of judges.
He underlined that “I have a self-evident debt, and in my capacity as President of the Republic, to dwell once again on the institutional and political reservations left by Nikolaos Dimitrakopoulos on the need to respect the Independence of Justice. The work of Nikolaos Dimitrakopoulos must inspire and guide us today”.
The regional governor Panagiotis Nikas in a statement urged that studies be immediately submitted to the Region to finance the restoration work on the entrance to the castle, which is in danger to collapse as well as the reconstruction of the highway to the mainland, which he described as dangerous, to be ready for events marking the 200th anniversary of the Revolution of 1821.