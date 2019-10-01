Pavlopoulos from Karytaina: My duty is to protect the independence of Justice – Dimitrakopoulos’ work inspires us

“Nikolaos Dimitrakopoulos pointed out one of the most important problems of the Justice system, which is still not fully addressed and still creates problems to its functioning. This is the problem of too much slowness in the administration of justice”, said the Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, in Karytaina, as part of a commemoration event for the great legislator Nikolaos Dimitrakopoulos.

The President of the Republic said to the citizens who had gathered that they should be proud “of the noble child of Karytaina”. In his speech he sent messages about the legal protection of workers and the independence of judges.