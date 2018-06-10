Pavlos Giannakopoulos dies at 88

Businessman Pavlos Giannakopoulos passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday morning at 5am. Giannakopoulos, was the founder and president of pharmaceutical giants Vianex, as well a the owner and former-president of Panathinaikos BC, while he was at the helm of amateur divisions of the club for many years. VIANEX issued a statement confirming his death, part of which read: “With profound sadness and untold pain the family of VIANEX bids farewell to its Founder and President. Pavlos Giannakopoulos may not be with us anymore, however, everything great that he created and everyone who he has benefited is here to remind us of him forever.”