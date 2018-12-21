Playboy casts first ever model with a shaved head (photos)

Playboy has cast its first ever model with a shaved head — as she reveals in an interview with the magazine that she has no intention to grow her hair out again.

People might recognize Vendela Lindblom — originally from Stockholm, Sweden — by her cover on the video game Battleground 1. But now the model, who describes herself as ‘that bald girl’ on Instagram, has landed herself in Playboy magazine.

In a profile with the magazine, the 23-year-old model explained how people often judge who she is based on the shaved head.

‘People often paint a picture of me way before they even meet me,’ she said in the profile. ‘They think that I am a certain way because of my shaved head and tough look.