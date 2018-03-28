Playboy deletes its Facebook page

Playboy has discontinued its page on Facebook after the recent data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. The decision was announced by chief creative officer, Cooper Hefner, son of the magazine’s late founder Hugh Hefner.

According to Hefner, Playboy’s value does not go hand in hand with Facebook’s content guidelines and corporate policies. He also stated that Facebook as a platform continues to be “sexually repressive.” Hefner added that they have always been on the side of personal freedom and the celebration of sex, and the decision to delete pages on Facebook is another step in the unending fight.

“Learning of the recent meddling in a free U.S. election further demonstrates another concern we have of how they handle users’ data — more than 25 million of which are Playboy fans — making it clear to us that we must leave the platform,” Hefner tweeted.

After the announcement, Playboy’s official page disappeared from Facebook. However, other official pages like Playboy Netherlands are still present, but it is not known if Playboy controls those pages, notes CNN.

Facebook has been under intense pressure after the news broke out earlier this month that Cambridge Analytica, which is possibly somehow connected to President Trump’s 2016 election campaign, extracted information of around 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

