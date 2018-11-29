PM Edi Rama announed steps for “Great Albania”

The PM said Albania to unite with Kosovo by 2025

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama announced his strategic plan to unite with Kosovo during a visit in the city of Peja last Monday.

Mr Rama met with Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj and spoke of a draft agreement on a “union” between Albania and Kosovo, underlining that the controversial “Albanian Union” should become a reality by 2025.

The Albanian prime minister also announced a series of new steps between the two sides, such as the creation of a customs union with zero commercial tariffs and zero roaming charges in the first half of 2019, as well as the “integration” of state documents and driving licenses etc.

This development resurfaces fears of the nationalistic rhetoric for a “Great Albania”.