PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis tours late Yiannis Behrakis’s photo exhibition (photos)

The PM took some time off to appreciate the powerful imagery of the award-winning photojournalist

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the photo exhibition of late photojournalist Yiannis Behrakis at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens Tuesday night.

After addressing Parliament and before the roll-call vote, the Greek PM was able to steal some time and tour the exhibition, which showcased 70 of the world-renowned photojournalist’s most powerful photos.

Through his lens photos, the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, who passed away at 59 go cancer, managed to immortalise powerful moments in history and shocking global events such as clashes in Afghanistan, Africa, Chechnya, the Arab Spring in Egypt, the refugee crisis.