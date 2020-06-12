PM Mitsotakis announces more instalments for payment of ENFIA property tax

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a series of new measures in Parliament on Friday to support workers and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister announced, among other things, an increase in the instalments for the unified property tax (ENFIA), the repayment of the accumulated liabilities due to lockdown with interest-free instalments, and a tax deduction for those who pay their obligations in a lump sum.

At the same time, Mr. Mitsotakis announced a bill for expedited provision of small loans up to 25,000 euros to small businesses and those self-employed.