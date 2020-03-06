PM Mitsotakis greets European Investment Bank VP McDowell with a fist bump (photos)

The gesture was made in light of instructions to adopt a more responsible approach to limit the spread of coronavirus

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Andrew McDowell at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Friday.

However, what grabbed the media’s attention was the the two men’s greeting, as the used a fist bump, instead of the traditional handshake, in effort to promote advice on matters of personal hygiene and responsibility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and ways to limit its spread.

It seems the two men adopted the instruction issued by the NBA, which recently banned high fives between players, allowing only fist bumps.