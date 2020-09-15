PM Mitsotakis has phone contact with Angela Merkel

The refugee/migration issues were the main topics of talk

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday.

During the communication, the two leaders focused on the refugee / immigration issue, as well as the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean in view of the forthcoming Extraordinary Session of the European Council.

Earlier, the Greek Prime Minister had met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, where the refugee crisis and relations with Turkey were at the centre of talks.