PM Mitsotakis inaugurated Acopolis lift

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inaugurated the slope lift on the Acropolis on Thursday morning.

“Today the Acropolis shines brighter than ever but also more accessible than ever”, stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis before making the first route with the elevator.

This project will offer safe transportation to people with mobility difficulties.

The Prime Minister stressed that this is an emblematic project that would not have been done without the contribution of the Onassis Foundation, as the new elevator and the new routes that have been created make the Acropolis accessible to all, to people with mobility difficulties as well as the elderly who want to enjoy the symbol of Western civilisation.

The opening took place with the presence of Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni and the representative of the Onassis Public Benefit Foundation, which is also the sponsor of the project.