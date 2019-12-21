PM Mitsotakis mountain biking in the famous Meteora (photo)

He is on an official visit to Thessaly

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on an official visit to the region of Thessaly and did not pass up the chance while in Trikala to enjoy the incredibly beautiful nature.

The PM slipped into his athletic attire and went mountain biking in n area called “Mylos ton Ksotikon’ (Elves’ Mill) on Saturday located in the famous Meteor region.

Mr Mitsotakis shared a photo on his social media with the Meteora as a backdrop.

“Meteora is a unique destination! And for outdoor activities! Good morning! “He wrote on his Instagram profile.