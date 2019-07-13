PM Mitsotakis takes short break for Tinos

The PM will return to Athens on Sunday

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will take a brief break from his hectic schedule of successive contacts and meetings in Athens.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will leave for the island of Tinos with his family for a few hours.

After the very busy week following the elections, the continuous meetings with ministers and the management of the difficult situation in Halkidiki, Mr. Mitsotakis will depart by ship from Rafina at 4 pm in the afternoon and will return tomorrow Sunday.

The Prime Minister will resume his multiple contacts and direction of the government work from Monday.