PM Mitsotakis to meet with European Commissioners on migration issue in Athens

The meeting will take place at Maximos Mansion

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a meeting on the migration issue with EU officials at the Maximos Mansion on Thursday morning.

The meeting will start at 09.00 and includes European Commission Vice President and Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas, Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, the minister and alternate minister of citizen protection, the deputy labour and social affairs minister, and the national coordinator for unaccompanied children.

The two Commissioners are visiting Athens on Thursday and Ankara on Friday for talks on the migration and asylum issue.

At 11.30, Mitsotakis will attend the inauguration of a plant by US-based Envipco for the manufacture of reverse vending machines, at Pallini, NE of Athens.

source athens new agency