PM Tsipras live interview on ERT (live stream)

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is giving his last interview as PM to state broadcaster ERT before Sunday’s national elections.

Mr Tsipras is scheduled to address his supporters in an open rally at Syntagma Square in Athens at 8.30 pm.

Tsipras said the elections on Sunday would be a different battle compared to the recent EU elections. He stressed that the Greek electorate would be called to decide the future of the country for the next four years.

“Mr. Mitsotakis is anxious, he can’t wait to return to the positions of power because he misses them. He was raised in them,” accusing the leader of ND of avoiding to take any clear position on the political issues to navigate safely avoiding any conflict or controversy.