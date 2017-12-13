PM Tsipras says Greece will not accept any changes to EU refugee deal

The proposal by European Council President Donald Tusk to scrap mandatory quotas on relocating asylum seekers across the European Union is “unfortunate, untimely and unnecessary”, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in an interview with state TV channel ERT3 on Wednesday.

He said Greece will not accept any changes in the current agreement and that the proposal “has little chance of being adopted” by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.

Tsipras said the country had suffered double over the past few years by the EU’s mistakes and weaknesses, citing outgoing Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem who claimed that the first and second bailout programs aimed at saving European banks and not the Greek economy.

He also said that in 2015, Greece was faced with the largest migration wave since World War II.

On Tuesday, EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos slammed Tusk’s proposal, saying it is “unacceptable” and “anti-European”.