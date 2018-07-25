Greek police have arrested 4 people who are accused of looting a house in the fire-stricken settlement of Neos Voutzas. According to police reports, the culprits, aged between 22 and 26, attempted to hide after stealing items from a residence damaged by the fire but were detected by officers patrolling the area at Neos Voutzas and taken into custody. An additional suspect was apprehended suspected of being an accomplice.
Police arrest looters at fire-stricken Neos Voutzas
They stole items from a house damaged by the fire