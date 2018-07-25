Police arrest looters at fire-stricken Neos Voutzas

Greek police have arrested 4 people who are accused of looting a house in the fire-stricken settlement of Neos Voutzas. According to police reports, the culprits, aged between 22 and 26, attempted to hide after stealing items from a residence damaged by the fire but were detected by officers patrolling the area at Neos Voutzas and taken into custody. An additional suspect was apprehended suspected of being an accomplice.