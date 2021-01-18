Police arrest Pakistani for repeatedly raping teen girl in Athens

Police arrested a 29-year-old Pakistani man, who in recent months was reportedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Athens.

According to the complaint filed by the minor, on the 23rd of last August, near Attiki Square, the suspect chased the little girl, stabbed her in the neck, and forced her to have sex.

As the teen told the police, the foreigner had raped her again in September 2019, while he was pressuring her into sexual acts by threatening he would reveal speak out about the incident.

After utilising intelligence, the experienced officers of the Juvenile Protection Sub-Directorate managed to locate in the area of Nikea and arrest the Pakistani. After apprehending the suspect, police led him before the Prosecutor and from there to the 13th Regular Investigator. After his statement, the 29-year-old rapist was remanded in custody.

