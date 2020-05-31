Police attacked residents protesting against immigrant structures in Malakasa, Greece (videos)

In many cases the illegal immigrants have attacked the residents of the area

The gathering of residents of Malakasa on Sunday afternoon who are protesting against the two immigrant structures in the area didn’t end well.

As can be seen in the videos of protothema.gr, the police proceeded to use teargas when the protesting residents symbolically closed the Athens-Lamia highway for a while.

During the incidents, 5 arrests were made and 6 police officers were injured.

The deputy mayor Konstantinos Litsas denounced from THEMA 104.6 an unprovoked attack by the Greek police and spoke of two injured residents.

The residents of Malakasa are outraged by the situation in their area from the two structures that house about 3.500 refugees and illegal immigrants.

As protothema.gr wrote last Sunday, immigrants went out in the central square of the area and clashed with each other with sticks.

This is a common incident and in many cases the illegal immigrants have attacked the residents of the area.

See Also:

Germany: Muslim migrants rape 14-year-old, sexually assault 13-year-old, get 3 1/2 years prison

In another video, immigrants appear to have set up an outdoor barbecue, ignoring the consequences of their actions which had as a result a small forest fire to start.