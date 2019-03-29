Police in UK searching for man with “small penis & low hanging testicles” who flashed student

No one’s going to confess after that description, are they?

Police are searching for a man who has been described as having a “small penis and noticeably low hanging testicles” after he flashed a student.

The offender struck around 1.15pm on Sunday (November 18), when he flashed a 20-year-old student in York as she walked alone on Windmill Lane onto the woodland cycle path in the direction of Hull Road.

The victim was heading home when she was confronted by the man, who was said to have a bare chest and his trousers around his ankles.

The flasher then performed a sex act in front of the woman before she managed to get away and call the police. He remained in the area for about five minutes before leaving.

