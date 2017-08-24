Police respond to shootings in Charleston

Aug, 24 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Shooter reportedly a disgruntled employee

Charleston police are responding to an active shooter situation that has closed a portion of one of the downtown area’s busiest streets.
The Charleston Police Department said on Twitter around 1 p.m. that officers are responding to an “active shooter” on the 400 block of King Street. That street is closed between Calhoun and Morris streets to pedestrians and vehicles, the department said.

shoot2

shoot3

shoot4

