Charleston police are responding to an active shooter situation that has closed a portion of one of the downtown area’s busiest streets.
The Charleston Police Department said on Twitter around 1 p.m. that officers are responding to an “active shooter” on the 400 block of King Street. That street is closed between Calhoun and Morris streets to pedestrians and vehicles, the department said.
Police respond to shootings in Charleston
Shooter reportedly a disgruntled employee
