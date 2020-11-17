Political leaders honour the 47th anniversary of the Polytechnic student uprising

In the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the recent spike in the number of fatalities from the virus, Greece’s political leadership honoured the 47th anniversary of the Polytechnic students’ uprising on Tuesday, sending a message of unity, but also vigilance regarding the observance of protection measures against the “invisible enemy”.

Despite the adversities, and all wearing with masks, adhering to social distancing and with the modesty imposed by the conditions at the Polytechnic, both the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, were present early in the morning, to pay homage to the students that died in their fight for democracy and freedom.

After the laying of the wreath, the President of the Republic stressed that “the Polytechnic uprising is the starting point of our post-government democracy. A leading act of resistance, a symbol of political freedom and self-determination, which defined not only one generation and its fighters, to whom we owe the highest honor today, but the most progressive period of our modern history. ”

“The ‘Polytechnic uprising’ teaches us that democracy requires virtue and sacrifice. It reminds us that young people are the most vibrant cell in our society. This year’s anniversary is celebrated in unprecedented circumstances, due to the pandemic. The message it conveys, however, in these critical moments, is universal: democracy is not only a regime of freedom but also of responsibility,” she added.

On his part, PM Mitsotakis said during his message: “The timeless demand for freedom is complemented by the responsibility that we must all show in order to emerge stronger and united from this adventure,” he said, stressing that “every important anniversary takes on a new meaning in the circumstances it celebrates.” “Today, the priorities are the protection of public health and solidarity with our fellow citizens, especially the younger ones who are being tested by the economic crisis.”

Major opposition party SYRIZA officials gathered at the former Greek Military Police headquarters (EAT-ESA), now offices of the Association of Prisoners and Exiles of Resistance, in Eleftherias Park to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Polytechnic, with the presence of the party president, Alexis Tsipras.

The delegation of Koumoundourou, consisting of MPs, members of the Youth, and resistance, gathered in the courtyard of the museum observing the necessary measures for the coronavirus, as everyone wore masks keeping the necessary distances.

