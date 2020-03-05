Porn sites cash in on coronavirus with dozens of films featuring people having sex in hazmat suits & masks

Porn star insisted the videos are also educating people about coronavirus

Porn sites have been cashing in on the coronavirus outbreak with sites posting films of people having sex in hazmat suits in a twisted new trend.

Videos titled ‘Deserted Wuhan’ and ‘TSA Agent Detains Woman Suspected of Coronavirus’ among others have been appearing on sites.

They feature people in hazmat suits, face masks or hospital gowns having sex in what looks like medical facilities.

Coronavirus emerged in China late last year and has now infected 95,000 people in more than 80 countries and caused more than 3,200 deaths.

Porn duo Spicy x Rice feature in some of the coronavirus videos. The male half of the duo, Spicy, told Vice: ‘I think people are attracted to COVID-19 themed porn the same way people who are scared of their shadow are attached to horror movies: We are all searching for things that make us come alive.’

