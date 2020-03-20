Pornhub offers free premium to citizens of coronavirus-hit countries

The company this week announced free premium membership to viewers in France and Spain, after Italy last week

Adult entertainment website Pornhub has just given people stuck in coronavirus lockdown one more way to pass their time.

The company this week announced free premium membership to viewers in France and Spain, after doing the same for Italy a week prior.

“In light of expanding quarantines, we are extending Free Pornhub Premium for the month to our friends in France! Pornhub will also donate this month’s sales from Modelhub… Courage France!” the company posted on its Twitter account Tuesday.

It announced the same for Spain in a similar tweet. Modelhub is Pornhub’s adult content marketplace.

