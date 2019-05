A powerful 8.0-earthquake struck northern Peru in the early hours of Sunday, sending frightened residents rushing into the streets.

The tremor hit close to 5.40pm Australian time (AEST), 2.40am local time.

Some injuries but no deaths have been reported.

The force of the quake, however, brought down many old houses in Yurimaguas, a town near the epicenter in a lightly populated area of Peru’s Amazon basin, the town’s mayor Hugo Araujo said.

source: news.com.au