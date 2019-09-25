Presentation in Karytaina of “War Memoirs 1897” book by Nikolaos Dimitrakopoulos (photos-video)

Nikolaos Dimitrakopoulos, a man of the law and parliamentarian, a cosmopolitan and citizen of the world, one of the most prominent men the country has ever known, was born in 1864 in Karytaina, Gortynia, the home of Greek hero Theodoros Kolokotronis in 1821. He was the great reformer of the Hellenic Judicial system, a true visionary recognised by all his political opponents.

On the occasion of the posthumous publication of his book entitled “War Memoirs 1897”, the “Theodoros Kolokotronis Club” of Athens and Piraeus is organising events in his honour and memory, under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic, with the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos delivering the main speech on the on the legacy and work of Nikolaos Dimitrakopoulos.

The events will take place on Sunday 29 September. At 09:00 in the morning a memorial service will be held at Panagia Evangelistria, while a series of speeches, the book presentation and a discussion will take place under the historic village castle at 18:00 in the square of Karytaina right next to the statue of the great son of Karytaina, which was unveiled in 1959 by then Minister of Justice Konstantinos Kallias.