President Anastasiades: Today we will present maps

The ongoing negotiations in Geneva on the Cyprus dispute is about to enter a new stage. According to the President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades, it has been agreed that the two negotiating sides will exchange their ideas on maps today.

The negotiations are being held under the auspices of the UN and on Thursday it is scheduled for the International Conference on the Cyprus dispute will commence, with the participation of Greece, Turkey, the UK, and the EU.

Expectations are too high, however, since the distance between the two sides is still quite significant, with Turkey being especially reluctant to compromise.