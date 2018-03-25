President Donald Trump tweets Greek Independence Day is a national celebration for American democracy

Mar, 25 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Donald Trump tweets on Greek Independence Day

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that Greek Independence Day was a national day of celebration of Greek and American Democracy. “President Donald J. Trump Proclaims March 25, 2018, as Greek Independence Day: A National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy”, the US president tweeted in his feed.

 

 

