Former Greek Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis has died at 99

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos released a statement on the death of former Greek PM Konstantinos Mitsotakis, labelling the deceased statesmen “a top political leader”. Mr. Pavlopoulos said late former PM Konstantinos Mitsotakis, who passed way at 99 on Sunday night, had left his indelible mark on the political life of Greece, while the Greek President highlighted Mr. Mitsotakis’s commitment to the Democratic ideals and the values of representative democracy.