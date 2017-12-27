President Pavlopoulos thanks Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister for solidarity to Greece

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos expressed the gratitude of the Greek public towards Luxembourg’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and European Affairs, Jean Asselborn, for his country’s role in Greece remaining in the Eurozone during the latter’s visit to the Presidential Palace on Tuesday in Athens. “Europe would not be the same without Greece because any thought of Greece exiting the European Union and the eurozone would be a blow to the very cohesion of Europe. So what you did was for both Greece and Europe, as your role demands. And you have demonstrated this role in practice over the years”, Mr. Pavlopoulos said. Commenting on the role of Europe, the Greek President claimed it had global implications underlining that it could support peace and democracy throughout the world. “This, however, presupposes that the pillar of foreign policy, in particular, will have the dimensions it needs for the future of Europe, the future of humanity”, Mr. Pavlopoulos pointed out. He went on to criticise the fact that the European foreign policy was effectively absent in the Middle East. On his part, Mr. Asselborn said his country proved it showed solidarity to Greece during the 2015 crisis. “We have always advocated a Europe of solidarity. We can find a solution in Europe, and especially on the issue of, among other things, immigration, which is a problem that is not yours, but of all of Europe’s.”