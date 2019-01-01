The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos sent his wishes for the new year to the Greek community in Anchorage, Alaska over the phone on Tuesday morning. The communication was facilitated via the priest of the community, Father Vasilios Gialopsos when the members of the parish had gathered in the Church of Transfiguration of Sotir for New Year’s mass.
President Pavlopoulos wishes Happy New Year to Greek community of Alaska
The communication was set up via the local Church parish