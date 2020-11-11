Presidents of Greece and Egypt: Our relations are a model for strategic cooperation

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou characterised the strategic cooperation between Greece and Egypt as a role model and an example to be imitated in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, during her address at the official dinner in honour of her counterpart from Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Wednesday evening.

Ms. Sakellaropoulou stressed that the presence of Mr. al-Sisi in Greece, amid a period of uncertainty, during which we are faced with multiple challenges, in health and geopolitical level, is particularly important, as, on the one hand, it demonstrates the highest level and special weight of Greek-Egyptian relations. “A relationship characterised by cooperation, mutual respect, trust and appreciation and on the other hand, is an indisputable witness of the mutual will to further develop our cooperation in a number of areas, political, defense, economic, energy,” she said.

Addressing the President of Egypt, she noted the key role that his country plays in the security and stability of the wider region and reminded that “countries and nations prosper only in conditions of peace, security, stability, and development, both domestically and internationally.”

On his part, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in his address, after thanking the President of the Hellenic Republic for the hospitality and warm welcome, stressed: “Egypt and Greece are among the oldest, most ancient and authentic cultures that have had a prominent role and undoubted influence in the progress of human civilisation, in the various fields of science, arts and literature ”.

He noted that the common values, mutual interests, and close cultural ties between Egypt and Greece make the two friendly countries an important bridge of meeting, dialogue, and cooperation between the Arab and Islamic worlds, on the one hand, and the European continent, on the other. “It places on our shoulders the common responsibility to spread the values ​​of peace, tolerance, rejection of violence and mutual respect between the peoples and cultures of the southern and northern Mediterranean,” he said.