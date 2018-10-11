“Pride” flight: What a “gay” time on Virgin Atlantic (video)

Virgin Atlantic announced its first ever “Pride” flight, in which all crew members are part of the LGBTQ community.

The flight will take off on June 28 from London and will be heading to New York City. Passengers on board will be treated to an in-flight show by Broadway musical actor and star of the Netflix show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess.

“It will be a real celebration of queer culture at 38,000 feet above the Atlantic,” Virgin said in a statement.

In-flight events include an on-board DJ, Drag Queen Bingo, a Judy Garland singalong as well as inter-seat speed dating. The flight will take place in view of the 2019 World Pride Day to be celebrated in New York with the airline announcing that part of the proceeds will go to “The Attitude Magazine” foundation.