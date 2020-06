Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has phone contact with Palestinian PM Moahmmad Shtayyeh

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke by phone with Palestinian Prime Minister Moahmmad Shtayyeh on Thursday.

Mitsotakis highlighted the contributions of the Palestinian community in Greece and confirmed the longtime friendship of the two peoples.

The Greek premier also extended an invitation to Shtayyeh to visit Athens when coronavirus pandemic conditions permit.

source amna.gr