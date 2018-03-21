Prince Harry and soon to be wife Meghan Markle to visit Greece

Prince Harry and future bride Meghan Markle will be coming to Greece before they tie the knot, according to British media outlet Daily Mail.

They are scheduled to marry on May 19, but will be taking some time off from all the preparations and visiting the Ionian islands in a mini-cruise. As the Daily Mail reports, even though the full schedule of the couple has not been made available to the public, the two are expected to fly to Corfu, the island where Harry’s grandfather Philip was born, before boarding a yacht and sailing to other Ionian islands, such as Lefkas, one of Prince Charle’s favourite getaways.