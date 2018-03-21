Pro-Erdogan media mogul in Turkey buys out Hurriyet and CNN Turk

Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, one of the few media outlets to oppose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been sold to Demirören Media Group.

As the Turkish media reports, along with Hurriyet, the group also acquired CNN Türk, Posta and Kanal D, which belonged to the Doğan Group for 1,250,000,000 Turkish liras.

Demirören Media Group is Turkey’s largest media group (with the Milliyet and Vatan newspapers) and openly supports the Erdogan government. The group’s owner, Erdogan Demiroren, is a close friend of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and also owns the Milangaz energy company and the Demirören İstiklal shopping center in Istanbul.

In May 2011, he had bought the Milliyet and Vatan newspapers from the Doğan Group the. Hürriyet is a daily, popular newspaper of Turkey. It was founded by Sedat Simavi on May 1, 1948 and is one of the most popular newspapers in Turkey. Hürriyet was published by the Doğan Group, which also includes the Radikal newspaper, Kanal D and CNN Türk, as well as the Doğan News Agency.